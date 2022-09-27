Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Trims Stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lessened its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,932 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 9,864 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 6,208.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 141,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 139,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,787,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,232,000 after purchasing an additional 168,127 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

BTT traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $20.64. 855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,029. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.76. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

