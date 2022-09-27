Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Leidos from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.13.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE:LDOS opened at $88.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. Leidos has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $111.12.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 8.3% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 40,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 127.5% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 234.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 47,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 33,013 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the second quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Leidos by 55.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.