Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at CIBC

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at CIBC from C$67.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 73.01% from the company’s previous close.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$60.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.29.

Shares of LSPD stock traded up C$0.78 on Tuesday, reaching C$23.12. 752,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,506. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of C$19.58 and a twelve month high of C$147.45.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

