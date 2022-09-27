Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Cap Hits $2.18 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and $43.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,886.51 or 0.99821394 BTC.
- Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- TigerCash (TCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Qbao (QBT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- X-Coin (XCO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005992 BTC.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 766,883,356 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
