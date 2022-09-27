London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Short Interest Down 98.7% in September

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the August 31st total of 117,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 426,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNSTY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.31. 398,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,063. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.04. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $28.36.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

London Stock Exchange Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0843 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About London Stock Exchange Group

Separately, UBS Group upgraded London Stock Exchange Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, London Stock Exchange Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,716.67.

(Get Rating)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.