LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Shares Gap Up to $12.90

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.90, but opened at $13.52. LSB Industries shares last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 2,093 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

In other LSB Industries news, major shareholder Sbt Investors Llc sold 6,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $83,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,053,398 shares in the company, valued at $222,417,863.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the second quarter worth $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 283.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in LSB Industries in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in LSB Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

