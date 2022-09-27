LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LTC. Barclays upped their price target on shares of LTC Properties to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of LTC Properties from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of LTC Properties from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of LTC Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

LTC Properties Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $36.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average of $39.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 15.51. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $45.49.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at LTC Properties

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.28%.

In other news, Director Timothy Triche sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $47,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,117.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LTC Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,778,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,869,000 after acquiring an additional 213,028 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,182,000 after acquiring an additional 44,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 913,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,191,000 after acquiring an additional 88,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

