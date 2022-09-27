Magna Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGLQF) Short Interest Up 433.3% in September

Magna Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGLQF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Magna Gold Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MGLQF traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,098. Magna Gold has a 1 year low of 0.12 and a 1 year high of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.33.

About Magna Gold

Magna Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco gold project, which consists of 21 contiguous concessions covering an area of 47,395 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

