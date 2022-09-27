Magna Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGLQF) Short Interest Up 433.3% in September

Magna Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGLQF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Magna Gold Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS MGLQF traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,098. Magna Gold has a 1 year low of 0.12 and a 1 year high of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.33.
About Magna Gold
