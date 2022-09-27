MAI Capital Management Acquires 41,448 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 358,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,448 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.0% of MAI Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $51,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.53. 117,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,311. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.18 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.64 and a 200 day moving average of $151.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

