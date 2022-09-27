MAI Capital Management Boosts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $30,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $229.31. The stock had a trading volume of 26,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,768. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

