MAI Capital Management Has $15.06 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,872 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 0.05% of Otis Worldwide worth $15,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 735.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,334. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $88.22. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.96.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTIS. BNP Paribas cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.