MAI Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $23,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CB. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Chubb by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.83.

Chubb Trading Up 0.9 %

CB stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.39. The company had a trading volume of 53,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $171.96 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

