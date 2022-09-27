Man Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Short Interest Update

Man Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, an increase of 84,300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 844.0 days.

Man Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MNGPF remained flat at $2.80 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86. Man Group has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $3.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MNGPF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Man Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 322 ($3.89) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Man Group from GBX 336 ($4.06) to GBX 330 ($3.99) in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Man Group from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Man Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.40.

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

