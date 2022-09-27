Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Downgraded by BTIG Research to Neutral

BTIG Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Marathon Digital Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MARA stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 5.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 114.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Marathon Digital by 10.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 1.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 7.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 27.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,222,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,176,000 after buying an additional 262,170 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at about $405,000. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

