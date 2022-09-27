MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.21

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 1599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on MarketWise from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

MarketWise Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

MarketWise ( NASDAQ:MKTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $128.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarketWise, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 660,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $1,764,135.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,085,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,243.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 787,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,086,673. 22.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketWise

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $7,133,000 after buying an additional 706,607 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MarketWise by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,900 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 452,300 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the first quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,290,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MarketWise by 612.1% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 402,994 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 346,399 shares during the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketWise Company Profile

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

