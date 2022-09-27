MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.21

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 1599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on MarketWise from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.
MarketWise Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 660,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $1,764,135.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,085,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,243.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 787,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,086,673. 22.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketWise
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $7,133,000 after buying an additional 706,607 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MarketWise by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,900 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 452,300 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the first quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,290,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MarketWise by 612.1% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 402,994 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 346,399 shares during the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MarketWise Company Profile
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MarketWise (MKTW)
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.