MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.21

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 1599 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on MarketWise from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

MarketWise Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

MarketWise ( NASDAQ:MKTW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $128.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MarketWise, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 38,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $94,938.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,570,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,330.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 787,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,086,673 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketWise

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in MarketWise in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MarketWise by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,900 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 452,300 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MarketWise in the fourth quarter worth about $3,290,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in MarketWise by 13.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 211,400 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in MarketWise in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

Further Reading

