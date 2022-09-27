MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.21

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 1599 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on MarketWise from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.
MarketWise Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 38,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $94,938.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,570,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,330.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 787,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,086,673 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.63% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketWise
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in MarketWise in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MarketWise by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,900 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 452,300 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MarketWise in the fourth quarter worth about $3,290,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in MarketWise by 13.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 211,400 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in MarketWise in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
About MarketWise
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
