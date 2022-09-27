Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Short Interest Update

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the August 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAKSY traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $2.20. 212,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,477. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAKSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 145 ($1.75) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 198 ($2.39) in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

