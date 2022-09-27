Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,916 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 3.0% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $293.33. 43,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $289.12 and a one year high of $399.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $336.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

