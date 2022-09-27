MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last Week

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 27th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $42,153.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00321234 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00129293 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070308 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00052345 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005270 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000419 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,971,283 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject.

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

