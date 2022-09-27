Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Gap Up to $21.66

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.66, but opened at $22.91. Maxeon Solar Technologies shares last traded at $22.84, with a volume of 3,388 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on MAXN shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Trading Up 5.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.49). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.81% and a negative net margin of 31.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.99) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 332.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,609.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 10,735 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

