McPherson’s Limited (ASX:MCP) Insider Buys A$14,580.00 in Stock

McPherson’s Limited (ASX:MCP – Get Rating) insider Helen Thornton bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.73 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of A$14,580.00 ($10,195.80).

McPherson’s Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32.

McPherson’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, September 4th. This is an increase from McPherson’s’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%.

About McPherson’s

McPherson's Limited provides health, wellness, and beauty products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It offers beauty care, hair care, skin care, and personal care items, including facial wipes, cotton pads, and foot comfort products; and vitamins and supplements, as well as various kitchen essentials, such as baking papers, cling wraps, and aluminium foils.

