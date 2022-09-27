MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Increases Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,686 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up 2.3% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.05% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $38,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,323,000 after acquiring an additional 27,715 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $423,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 233,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,197,000 after purchasing an additional 18,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 1.4 %

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,888.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BDX traded down $3.14 on Tuesday, hitting $228.50. 20,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,214. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.21 and a 200 day moving average of $253.45. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $230.20 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The company has a market capitalization of $65.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.