MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Invests $8.19 Million in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,190,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,179,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of KLA by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 197,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 403.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,916 shares of company stock worth $6,479,343. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Stock Down 0.1 %

KLAC stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $303.26. 20,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,667. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $356.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $282.83 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on KLA in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.16.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Further Reading

