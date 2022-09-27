MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Raises Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 216.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 351,137 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,112 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DB. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 384.8% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 486,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,544,946. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 7.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DB shares. StockNews.com lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

