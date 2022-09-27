MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Raises Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.70. 24,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.05 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.33 and its 200-day moving average is $103.05.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.88). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.56 billion. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.62.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

