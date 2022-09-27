MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Raises Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 453,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,738 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 2.7% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $44,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,309 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 75,780,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,878 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.30. The company had a trading volume of 275,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,758. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

