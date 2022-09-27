MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Reduces Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,820,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,154,201,000 after purchasing an additional 801,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,579,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,937,000 after buying an additional 131,147 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,719,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,294,000 after buying an additional 111,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $199,835,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,649. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $100.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.20 and a 200-day moving average of $78.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 19.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.71.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

