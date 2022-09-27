Medical Facilities Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:DR)

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Saturday, October 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

Medical Facilities Price Performance

Medical Facilities stock traded up C$0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.80. 14,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,771. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.85. Medical Facilities has a 12 month low of C$7.54 and a 12 month high of C$12.25. The stock has a market cap of C$317.68 million and a P/E ratio of 17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$11.00 price target on Medical Facilities and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.