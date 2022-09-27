Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Mediclinic International plc (LON:MDC – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 503 ($6.08) and last traded at GBX 492 ($5.94). 2,036,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,968,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 491.60 ($5.94).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDC. Barclays raised their price target on Mediclinic International from GBX 385 ($4.65) to GBX 460 ($5.56) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 464 ($5.61) price target on shares of Mediclinic International in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Mediclinic International alerts:

Mediclinic International Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,460.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 492.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 429.37.

About Mediclinic International

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers specialist-orientated and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 74 hospitals, 20 day case clinics, 22 outpatient clinics, 5 subacute hospitals, 2 mental health facilities, and 453 theatres with approximately 11,538 inpatient beds in Switzerland, South Africa, Namibia, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mediclinic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediclinic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.