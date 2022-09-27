Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Increased by Dempze Nancy E

Dempze Nancy E raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 102.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the quarter. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 41.7% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.44. 142,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,351,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.26. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $80.68 and a twelve month high of $130.07. The company has a market cap of $106.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

