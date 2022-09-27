Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Short Interest Update

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 391,400 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the August 31st total of 5,103,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Meggitt Price Performance
Shares of MEGGF stock remained flat at $8.87 on Tuesday. Meggitt has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $11.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average is $9.52.
About Meggitt
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meggitt (MEGGF)
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.