Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Short Interest Update

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 391,400 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the August 31st total of 5,103,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Meggitt Price Performance

Shares of MEGGF stock remained flat at $8.87 on Tuesday. Meggitt has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $11.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average is $9.52.

Get Meggitt alerts:

About Meggitt

(Get Rating)

See Also

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.