Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.80

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.80 and last traded at C$10.15, with a volume of 2480 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.83.

Melcor Developments Stock Up 3.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.91. The company has a market cap of C$332.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.50, a current ratio of 9.62 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Melcor Developments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. This is a positive change from Melcor Developments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

Melcor Developments Company Profile

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

