Memecoin (MEM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $75,118.00

Memecoin (MEM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Memecoin has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Memecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0252 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. Memecoin has a total market cap of $2.52 million and $75,118.00 worth of Memecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Memecoin

Memecoin’s launch date was June 10th, 2021. Memecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Memecoin is https://reddit.com/r/MemeExplorers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Memecoin’s official Twitter account is @MemeExplorers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Memecoin is meme.com.

Buying and Selling Memecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Memetic assets are financial instruments in the form of ERC-20 smart contracts known as “mTokens” representing any particular meme. These mTokens are purchased, swapped and traded on the platforms Meme Markets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

