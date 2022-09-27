Mengis Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,960 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Cummins by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Cummins by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMI. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen cut their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.22.

Insider Activity at Cummins

Cummins Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.19. 21,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,330. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $247.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.29.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.98%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.