Mengis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,955 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.22.

NYSE UNP traded down $2.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,001. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.93 and a 12 month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

