Mengis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,748,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,030,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,253.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,270 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,352,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,931.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 724,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,110,000 after purchasing an additional 688,740 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 3.3 %

XBI traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.52. 542,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,523,765. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.70. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $134.79.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

