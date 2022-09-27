Mengis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 32.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.8% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.9% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 0.5% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 106,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $10,341,786.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,024,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,028,429.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $10,341,786.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,024,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,028,429.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $7,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,544,318.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 996,199 shares of company stock worth $73,257,333. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kellogg Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on K. UBS Group downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Shares of NYSE K traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.09. The company had a trading volume of 42,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,534. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $76.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 54.50%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

