Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 135 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for about 1.6% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 40,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,933. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.67. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $165.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.