Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) Price Target Lowered to C$1.60 at Raymond James

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.60 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 55.34% from the stock’s previous close.
Meridian Mining UK Societas Trading Up 9.6 %
CVE:MNO traded up C$0.09 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.03. The company had a trading volume of 247,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,803. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$152.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a 52 week low of C$0.37 and a 52 week high of C$1.34.
Meridian Mining UK Societas Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.