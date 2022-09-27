Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) Price Target Lowered to C$1.60 at Raymond James

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.60 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 55.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Trading Up 9.6 %

CVE:MNO traded up C$0.09 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.03. The company had a trading volume of 247,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,803. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$152.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a 52 week low of C$0.37 and a 52 week high of C$1.34.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Company Profile

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the EspigÃ£o polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in RondÃ´nia.

