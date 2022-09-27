Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF) Given New C$1.60 Price Target at Raymond James

Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Raymond James to C$1.60 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Meridian Mining UK Societas Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MRRDF traded down 0.03 on Tuesday, hitting 0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,000 shares.
About Meridian Mining UK Societas
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meridian Mining UK Societas (MRRDF)
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.