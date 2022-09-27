Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF) Given New C$1.60 Price Target at Raymond James

Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Raymond James to C$1.60 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRRDF traded down 0.03 on Tuesday, hitting 0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,000 shares.

About Meridian Mining UK Societas

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the Espigão polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in Rondônia.

