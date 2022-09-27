Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Holdings Lowered by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,835 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $56,361.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,453,006 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

META traded down $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.90. 766,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,474,876. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.19 and a fifty-two week high of $355.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.61. The company has a market capitalization of $362.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

