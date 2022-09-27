Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,529 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 26.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.9% in the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 45,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.2% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 13,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.3% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 26,029 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,949 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total transaction of $49,853.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,250,087.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total value of $49,853.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,250,087.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,453,006. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.57. 433,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,474,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.19 and a 12-month high of $355.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.61.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

