Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Hits New 12-Month Low at $134.89

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $134.89 and last traded at $135.13, with a volume of 635757 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $136.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $362.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.61.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,453,006. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

