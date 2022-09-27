Metacoin Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $44.85 Million (METAC)

Metacoin (METAC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. One Metacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0702 or 0.00000329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metacoin has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. Metacoin has a market capitalization of $44.85 million and $11,271.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metacoin Coin Profile

Metacoin was first traded on July 1st, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 638,812,500 coins. Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metacoin’s official website is metacoin.network.

Buying and Selling Metacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “METACOIN is a project that focuses on expanding the Ecosystem by solving and improving problems that traditional cryptocurrency cannot overcome. The Hyperledger is a private blockchain that is central to the IBM and Linux foundation. Hyperledger is blockchain solutions developed by global IT companies and investment banks. Thus, it combines greater general-purpose and reliability than a blockchain developed by a single individual company. The official Metacoin ticker is “MTC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “METAC” is for CryptoCompare.com only. Telegram | Facebook | YouTube Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

