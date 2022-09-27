Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $1,237.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,338.60.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,117.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $1,082.78 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,267.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,266.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total transaction of $491,454.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $49,825.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,085.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total transaction of $491,454.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,440 shares of company stock worth $27,465,861. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

