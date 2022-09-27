Millburn Ridgefield Corp Acquires 511 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

TAN stock opened at $76.84 on Tuesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $55.54 and a 1-year high of $101.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.02.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

