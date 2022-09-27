Millburn Ridgefield Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 441,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,794 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 1.40% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $7,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 76,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Up 0.6 %

EWS stock opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $24.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.92.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

