Millburn Ridgefield Corp Grows Stock Position in VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 0.14% of VanEck Steel ETF worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in VanEck Steel ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Steel ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $662,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 12,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000.

VanEck Steel ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLX opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.52. VanEck Steel ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.17 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43.

About VanEck Steel ETF

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

