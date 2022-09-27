Millburn Ridgefield Corp Purchases 44,694 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 176,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 44,694 shares during the period. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF makes up about 0.6% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $10,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWY. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $49.91 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.53.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

