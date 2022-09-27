Millburn Ridgefield Corp Raises Position in iShares MSCI Peru ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Peru ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,452 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Peru ETF were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Peru ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI Peru ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Peru ETF by 230.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Peru ETF in the first quarter valued at about $792,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Peru ETF in the first quarter valued at about $990,000.

iShares MSCI Peru ETF Price Performance

EPU stock opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Peru ETF has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $38.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.24.

